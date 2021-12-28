iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

