5,903 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after buying an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

