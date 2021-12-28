Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

