Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

