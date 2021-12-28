The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.50 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

