Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 577.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

INTU opened at $652.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.76 and its 200-day moving average is $566.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

