Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

