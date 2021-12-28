Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

