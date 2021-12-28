AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 495,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 111,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 35,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 292,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.