Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 8,624 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

