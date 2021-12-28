Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.98% of U.S. Silica worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.