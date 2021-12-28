Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $438.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $438.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.04 and a 200-day moving average of $410.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

