Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.58 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $404.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.