Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $12.80

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

