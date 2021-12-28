Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.