Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 15,811 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

