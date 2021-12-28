Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 24.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

