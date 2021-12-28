Vidulum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,693.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $821,601.26 and $11,693.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001285 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

