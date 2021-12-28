srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,411.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $580,698.32 and $2,411.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

