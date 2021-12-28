Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NSR opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a market cap of C$543.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.91. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

