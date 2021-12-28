STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 18th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 237.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

