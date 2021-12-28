Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.35 on January 19th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $704.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.