Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,199,000 after buying an additional 7,236,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Shares of BBUS opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

