Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 179.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 828,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,982,723 shares of company stock valued at $143,657,813. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

