Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

