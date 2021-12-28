Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

