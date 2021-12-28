Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

