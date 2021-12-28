Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 198.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

