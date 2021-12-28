Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

