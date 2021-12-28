Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,190 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

