Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

