LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

