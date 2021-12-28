Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.