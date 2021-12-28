Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

