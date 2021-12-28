Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

