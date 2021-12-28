Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,556 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

OC stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

