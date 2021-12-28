Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,384 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 71,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 259,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

