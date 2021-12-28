Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.43% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

