US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,714 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

