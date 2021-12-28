738 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Integer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Argus increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

