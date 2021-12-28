US Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Integer by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

