US Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

