US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 183 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,399,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

