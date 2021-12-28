Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,330 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

