Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

