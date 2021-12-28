$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

