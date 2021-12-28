Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

