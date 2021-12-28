Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 710.83

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.83 ($9.56).

A number of brokerages have commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.68) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.99) to GBX 570 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON:SGE opened at GBX 847.60 ($11.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 770.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 851.08 ($11.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.