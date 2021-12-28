Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

