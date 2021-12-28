Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $94,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 600.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.